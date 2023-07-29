https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/us-special-counsel-files-new-charges-against-donald-trump-1112230726.html

US Special Counsel Files New Charges Against Donald Trump

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent charges filed by the US Special Counsel against ex-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Special Counsel Files New Charges Against Donald Trump On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent charges filed by the U.S. Special Counsel against ex-President Donald Trump.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Geopolitical Analyst and Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineArmen Kurdian: Retired Naval Officer and Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed a number of topics related to US foreign policy, including the Biden administration's increased influence on its allies.In the second hour, Jeremy Kuzmarov joined Fault Lines in studio to discuss the "Blowing the Whistle" event on July 31, along with his analysis regarding the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Armen Kurdian about the latest charges filed against former US President Donald Trump related to classified documents.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

