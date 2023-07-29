https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/watch-mlrs-grad-obliterating-company-of-ukrainian-militants-as-part-of-special-op-1112242043.html
Watch MLRS Grad Obliterating Company of Ukrainian Militants as Part of Special Op
Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System is designed to blast hostile manpower and unarmored vehicles. Grad is sometimes referred to as Katyusha Grandson – the legendary Soviet weaponry that spread fire and death among German Nazis.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian Airborne Forces destroying a Ukrainian company with a MLRS Grad near Soledar and Artemovsk in the DPR. Aerial reconnaissance detected a camouflaged position with a solid number of Ukrainian troops. The information was transmitted to a command post, which ordered the Grad crew to act.Russian airborne troops used 122mm unguided rockets to spread havoc among the Ukrainians. The shockwave and shrapnel covered hundreds of meters, destroying the enemy manpower.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian Airborne Forces destroying a Ukrainian company with a MLRS Grad near Soledar and Artemovsk in the DPR.
Aerial reconnaissance detected a camouflaged position with a solid number of Ukrainian troops. The information was transmitted to a command post, which ordered the Grad crew to act.
Russian airborne troops used 122mm unguided rockets to spread havoc among the Ukrainians. The shockwave and shrapnel covered hundreds of meters, destroying the enemy manpower.