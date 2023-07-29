https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/white-house-says-they-wont-pardon-hunter-biden-1112228815.html

White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden

White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden scandal.

2023-07-29T04:02+0000

2023-07-29T04:02+0000

2023-07-29T11:58+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

joe biden

pipe

climate change

russia

grain

ukraine

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112228658_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_886a4dff5011e82bf07860b3133f4bf4.jpg

White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden scandal.

Angie Wong: JournalistRev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, Civil Rights leaderDr. Reese Halter: Conservation BiologistMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with Angie Wong to discuss the latest revelations from the Trump documents case and the Hunter Biden scandal.In the second half of the first hour, Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, an ordained minister, pastor, preacher, and Civil Rights leader discusses internal colonies in the United States.The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.The show closes with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, hunter biden crimes, internal colonies in the us, mountain valley pipeline, what is happening in ukraine