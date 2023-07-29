International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden
White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden scandal.
White House Says They Won't Pardon Hunter Biden
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden scandal.
Angie Wong: JournalistRev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, Civil Rights leaderDr. Reese Halter: Conservation BiologistMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with Angie Wong to discuss the latest revelations from the Trump documents case and the Hunter Biden scandal.In the second half of the first hour, Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, an ordained minister, pastor, preacher, and Civil Rights leader discusses internal colonies in the United States.The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.The show closes with International Relations &amp; Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 29.07.2023
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden scandal.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, Civil Rights leader
Dr. Reese Halter: Conservation Biologist
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
The show kicks off with Angie Wong to discuss the latest revelations from the Trump documents case and the Hunter Biden scandal.
In the second half of the first hour, Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, an ordained minister, pastor, preacher, and Civil Rights leader discusses internal colonies in the United States.
The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The show closes with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
