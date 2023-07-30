https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/american-nurse-and-child-kidnapped-in-haiti-1112268727.html
American Nurse and Child Kidnapped in Haiti
American Nurse and Child Kidnapped in Haiti
An American nurse and wife of a school in Haiti has been kidnapped.
2023-07-30T21:12+0000
2023-07-30T21:12+0000
2023-07-30T21:12+0000
world
haiti
us
kidnapping
abduction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333533_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_8d31e5e911706adc599230b09944a155.jpg
An American nurse and her child were abducted on Thursday morning while serving their community ministry on the campus of the El Roi Haiti organization, near the capital city of Port-au-Prince. The nurse has been identified as Alix Dorsainvil, and is the wife of the director for the organization she was working for, according to reports.El Roi Haiti is an organization that operates a K-12 school for Haitian children. The school also offers other programs like adult education, and vocational instruction.The kidnapped nurse is originally from the US state of New Hampshire, and moved to Haiti after she was invited by her husband to provide nursing care for the children there. According to one report, her husband grew up in Port-au-Prince.On Saturday, the US State Department said it was aware of reports of kidnapping, and is in contact with Haitian authorities, adding that it will “continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners."“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the department said in a statement.The same day that Alix and her child were kidnapped, the State Department had ordered non-emergency US government employees and families to leave Haiti “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor healthcare infrastructure.”A United Nations report from last month found that gangs have taken over much of Port au Prince’s street geography, ramping up crime and forcing more than 165,000 to be displaced. The crime has also hindered aid efforts by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333533_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b25b27006fcd1f4223d666a95b8e5c1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
haiti, us, american woman, kidnapping, abduction
haiti, us, american woman, kidnapping, abduction
American Nurse and Child Kidnapped in Haiti
The American nurse works for a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and is the wife of the organization's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.
An American nurse and her child were abducted on Thursday
morning while serving their community ministry on the campus of the El Roi Haiti organization, near the capital city of Port-au-Prince. The nurse has been identified as Alix Dorsainvil, and is the wife of the director for the organization she was working for, according to reports.
El Roi Haiti is an organization that operates a K-12 school for Haitian children. The school also offers other programs like adult education, and vocational instruction.
“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus,” a statement from the organization read.
The kidnapped nurse is originally from the US state of New Hampshire, and moved to Haiti after she was invited by her husband to provide nursing care for the children there. According to one report, her husband grew up in Port-au-Prince
.
On Saturday, the US State Department said it was aware of reports of kidnapping, and is in contact with Haitian authorities, adding that it will “continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners."
“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the department said in a statement.
The same day that Alix and her child were kidnapped, the State Department had ordered non-emergency US government employees and families to leave Haiti “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor healthcare infrastructure.”
A United Nations report from last month found that gangs have taken over much of Port au Prince’s street geography, ramping up crime and forcing more than 165,000 to be displaced. The crime has also hindered aid efforts by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).