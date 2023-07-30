International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/at-least-35-killed-over-200-injured-in-blast-during-political-rallu-in-pakistan-1112266145.html
At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan
At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan
At least 35 people were killed and over 200 others injured in a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.
2023-07-30T16:21+0000
2023-07-30T16:22+0000
asia
pakistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
bombing
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103244/62/1032446279_0:0:5644:3175_1920x0_80_0_0_9c257b029b521aa6646bcc01b6223d36.jpg
The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province, the newspaper reported. JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the federal and provincial governments to bring the patrons of terrorists to justice, specifying that terrorists should be eliminated.
pakistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103244/62/1032446279_844:0:5468:3468_1920x0_80_0_0_20a5071dc7c1d2613e5b2c7cf7a5d5c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, political rally, bombing, suicide bombing in pakistan, casualties
pakistan, political rally, bombing, suicide bombing in pakistan, casualties

At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan

16:21 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 30.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / A MAJEED Ambulance
Ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / A MAJEED
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 35 people were killed and over 200 others injured in a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.
The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province, the newspaper reported.
JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the federal and provincial governments to bring the patrons of terrorists to justice, specifying that terrorists should be eliminated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала