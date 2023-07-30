https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/at-least-35-killed-over-200-injured-in-blast-during-political-rallu-in-pakistan-1112266145.html
At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan
At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan
At least 35 people were killed and over 200 others injured in a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.
2023-07-30T16:21+0000
2023-07-30T16:21+0000
2023-07-30T16:22+0000
asia
pakistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
bombing
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103244/62/1032446279_0:0:5644:3175_1920x0_80_0_0_9c257b029b521aa6646bcc01b6223d36.jpg
The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province, the newspaper reported. JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the federal and provincial governments to bring the patrons of terrorists to justice, specifying that terrorists should be eliminated.
pakistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103244/62/1032446279_844:0:5468:3468_1920x0_80_0_0_20a5071dc7c1d2613e5b2c7cf7a5d5c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pakistan, political rally, bombing, suicide bombing in pakistan, casualties
pakistan, political rally, bombing, suicide bombing in pakistan, casualties
At Least 35 Killed, Over 200 Injured in Blast at Political Rally in Pakistan
16:21 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 30.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 35 people were killed and over 200 others injured in a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.
The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province, the newspaper reported.
JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the federal and provincial governments to bring the patrons of terrorists to justice, specifying that terrorists should be eliminated.