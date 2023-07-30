https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/blinken-says-nuclear-war-threat-no-worse-than-climate-change-1112268168.html

Blinken Says Nuclear War Threat No Worse Than Climate Change

The potential threat of nuclear war is no more dangerous than the existential problem of climate change and there is no hierarchy in this regard, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

The potential threat of nuclear war is no more dangerous than the existential problem of climate change and there is no hierarchy in this regard, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. The international community has to multitask, he said.

