https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/denmark-not-ruling-out-introduction-of-measures-against-quran-burning-actions-1112268594.html
Denmark Not Ruling Out Introduction of Measures Against Quran-Burning Actions
Denmark Not Ruling Out Introduction of Measures Against Quran-Burning Actions
Denmark will consider imposing restrictions on Quran-burning actions and other similar events. Over the past two weeks, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in the country.
2023-07-30T20:16+0000
2023-07-30T20:16+0000
2023-07-30T20:16+0000
world
quran
the quran
quran
denmark
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112026815_0:143:2729:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_720acaaa268d95f89a2d3513d10d8ca8.jpg
"The Danish government will explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," the government said in a statement. At the same time, possible restrictions should not override the provision that "freedom of expression in Denmark has a very broad scope," the government said. The act of burning the Quran is a deeply offensive and reckless act, committed by several individuals, according to the statement. Over the past two weeks, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark, carried out by the Danish Patriots extremist group, including in front of the Turkish embassy. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkiye for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.
denmark
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112026815_152:0:2579:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_d317b02dda0fab8ece483c287b4b117e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quran, the quran, denmark, turkiye, quran burning
quran, the quran, denmark, turkiye, quran burning
Denmark Not Ruling Out Introduction of Measures Against Quran-Burning Actions
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Denmark will consider imposing restrictions on Quran-burning actions and other similar events that offend religion, culture and other countries, as well as threaten the country’s security, the government said on Sunday.
"The Danish government will explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," the government said in a statement.
At the same time, possible restrictions should not override the provision that "freedom of expression in Denmark has a very broad scope," the government said.
The act of burning the Quran is a deeply offensive and reckless act, committed by several individuals, according to the statement.
"These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on. These actions play into the hands of extremists. They sow division at a time when we need to stand together, and they benefit the countries that want to drive a wedge between the West and the Global South," the statement read.
Over the past two weeks, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark, carried out by the Danish Patriots extremist group, including in front of the Turkish embassy.
Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkiye for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.