Denmark Not Ruling Out Introduction of Measures Against Quran-Burning Actions

Denmark will consider imposing restrictions on Quran-burning actions and other similar events. Over the past two weeks, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in the country.

"The Danish government will explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," the government said in a statement. At the same time, possible restrictions should not override the provision that "freedom of expression in Denmark has a very broad scope," the government said. The act of burning the Quran is a deeply offensive and reckless act, committed by several individuals, according to the statement. Over the past two weeks, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark, carried out by the Danish Patriots extremist group, including in front of the Turkish embassy. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkiye for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.

