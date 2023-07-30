https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/estonian-police-say-detained-man-who-threw-eggs-at-russian-embassy-in-tallinn-1112268874.html
Estonian Police Say Detained Man Who Threw Eggs at Russian Embassy in Tallinn
Estonian law enforcement officers detained a man who threw eggs at the Russian embassy in Tallinn. The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.
"Today, after midnight, a man born in 1977 threw eggs at the wall of the Russian embassy in Tallinn. A police patrol detained the man on the spot, and criminal proceedings were instituted against him," the police said in a statement. Additional information will be provided during the investigation, the police said, without providing other details. The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, previously listed as a foreign agent in Russia, the Delfi news website reported, citing a pro-Ukrainian activist. Estonian police have not yet officially confirmed this information.
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Estonian law enforcement officers detained a man who threw eggs at the Russian embassy in Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard Board said on Sunday.
"Today, after midnight, a man born in 1977 threw eggs at the wall of the Russian embassy in Tallinn. A police patrol detained the man on the spot, and criminal proceedings were instituted against him," the police said in a statement.
Additional information will be provided during the investigation, the police said, without providing other details.
The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, previously listed as a foreign agent in Russia, the Delfi news website reported, citing a pro-Ukrainian activist. Estonian police have not yet officially confirmed this information.