Estonian Police Say Detained Man Who Threw Eggs at Russian Embassy in Tallinn
Estonian Police Say Detained Man Who Threw Eggs at Russian Embassy in Tallinn
Estonian law enforcement officers detained a man who threw eggs at the Russian embassy in Tallinn. The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.
"Today, after midnight, a man born in 1977 threw eggs at the wall of the Russian embassy in Tallinn. A police patrol detained the man on the spot, and criminal proceedings were instituted against him," the police said in a statement. Additional information will be provided during the investigation, the police said, without providing other details. The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, previously listed as a foreign agent in Russia, the Delfi news website reported, citing a pro-Ukrainian activist. Estonian police have not yet officially confirmed this information.
Estonian Police Say Detained Man Who Threw Eggs at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

22:25 GMT 30.07.2023
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Estonian law enforcement officers detained a man who threw eggs at the Russian embassy in Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard Board said on Sunday.
"Today, after midnight, a man born in 1977 threw eggs at the wall of the Russian embassy in Tallinn. A police patrol detained the man on the spot, and criminal proceedings were instituted against him," the police said in a statement.
Additional information will be provided during the investigation, the police said, without providing other details.
The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, previously listed as a foreign agent in Russia, the Delfi news website reported, citing a pro-Ukrainian activist. Estonian police have not yet officially confirmed this information.
