Morocco Says Dominican Republic Recognizes Kingdom's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, notifying him of Israel’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

world

morocco

dominican republic

western sahara

israel

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, notifying him of Israel’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. The Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez had sent a message to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, confirming that the Dominican Republic now recognizes the Moroccan Sahara. The Moroccan Foreign Ministry also said that the Dominican Republic plans to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla, located in the disputed territory of Western Sahara and currently controlled by the kingdom. Israel said earlier this month that it was also considering opening a consulate in Dakhla. Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. Currently, Morocco controls some 80% of Western Sahara, with 20% being under the control of the Polisario Front.

