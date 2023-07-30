https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/musk-says-twitter-headquarters-will-not-move-out-of-san-francisco-1112252263.html

Musk Says Twitter Headquarters Will Not Move Out of San Francisco

Musk Says Twitter Headquarters Will Not Move Out of San Francisco

Musk said there have been many rich incentives for the company to move its headquarters out of the city, because the company is a "friend" of the city.

"Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk tweeted on Saturday. Earlier in the day, a giant X sign appeared on the rooftop of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, as part of the social media platform's ongoing re-branding. US media reported that city officials opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the installation of the sign, saying that such works require a permit for safety reasons. On Monday, Twitter changed its logo from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

