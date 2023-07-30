https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/russian-troops-prevent-ukrainian-forces-from-transferring-reserves-1112252059.html
Russian Troops Prevent Ukrainian Forces From Transferring Reserves
Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to transfer reserves to the front line in the Kupyansk direction.
"In the area of the settlement of Novoselovskoye, the artillery of the [Russian] group [of forces] inflicted fire damage, as a result of which the enemy was forced to retreat," the spokesperson said, adding that Ukrainian troops suffered losses in manpower and equipment. In addition, Russian attack helicopters and aircraft have launched strikes on accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and firepower, the spokesperson said. In the course of offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have captured two Ukrainian strongholds, two observation posts and three dugouts in the Novoselovskoye area, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to transfer reserves to the front line in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the area of the settlement of Novoselovskoye, the artillery of the [Russian] group [of forces] inflicted fire damage, as a result of which the enemy was forced to retreat," the spokesperson said, adding that Ukrainian troops suffered losses in manpower and equipment.
In addition, Russian attack helicopters and aircraft have launched strikes on accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and firepower, the spokesperson said.
In the course of offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have captured two Ukrainian strongholds, two observation posts and three dugouts in the Novoselovskoye area, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.