https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/six-people-die-in-small-plane-crash-in-southern-canada-1112253136.html
Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada
Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada
Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.
2023-07-30T05:17+0000
2023-07-30T05:17+0000
2023-07-30T06:18+0000
americas
canada
calgary
plane crash
royal canadian air force (rcaf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101702/87/1017028724_0:592:1537:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_d77f352f40757775dbae12bd45a1fc92.jpg
The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said. The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.
americas
canada
calgary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101702/87/1017028724_0:448:1537:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_f03a0f6096cccb8567f8f08343aa720a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, plane crash in canada, calgary, small plane crash, casualtie
canada, plane crash in canada, calgary, small plane crash, casualtie
Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada
05:17 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 30.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.
The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said.
The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.