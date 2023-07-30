International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/six-people-die-in-small-plane-crash-in-southern-canada-1112253136.html
Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada
Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada
Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.
2023-07-30T05:17+0000
2023-07-30T06:18+0000
americas
canada
calgary
plane crash
royal canadian air force (rcaf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101702/87/1017028724_0:592:1537:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_d77f352f40757775dbae12bd45a1fc92.jpg
The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said. The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.
americas
canada
calgary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101702/87/1017028724_0:448:1537:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_f03a0f6096cccb8567f8f08343aa720a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, plane crash in canada, calgary, small plane crash, casualtie
canada, plane crash in canada, calgary, small plane crash, casualtie

Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada

05:17 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 30.07.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / sillygwailo / Canadian police
Canadian police - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2023
CC BY 2.0 / sillygwailo /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.
The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said.
The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала