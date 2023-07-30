https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/six-people-die-in-small-plane-crash-in-southern-canada-1112253136.html

Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada

Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada

Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.

2023-07-30T05:17+0000

2023-07-30T05:17+0000

2023-07-30T06:18+0000

americas

canada

calgary

plane crash

royal canadian air force (rcaf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101702/87/1017028724_0:592:1537:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_d77f352f40757775dbae12bd45a1fc92.jpg

The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said. The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.

americas

canada

calgary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, plane crash in canada, calgary, small plane crash, casualtie