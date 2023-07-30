https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/trump-lashes-out-at-biden-for-monumental-corruption-1112251541.html

Trump Lashes Out at Biden for ‘Monumental Corruption’

Trump announced at a rally on Saturday that he will appoint a "real special prosecutor" to look into the "Biden crime family" when he becomes president. The former president is currently battling his own criminal cases.

"When we win the election a little more than a year from now, I will appoint a real special prosecutor to expose the monumental corruption of the Biden crime family once and for all," Trump said at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump said that the Biden family had profited from Ukraine and now the Biden administration is spending billions of American taxpayer dollars on Ukraine. The former US president once again took personal credit for the lack of confrontation in Ukraine, as well as Taiwan, under his administration. Trump emphasized that now, under Biden, China is "building military installations in Cuba." "And less than three years ago, we had Iran, China, Russia and North Korea in check," Trump said, adding that now, "Russia and China are holding summits together to carve up the world." Trump said that Biden wants him arrested because he is successful in his election campaign and stressed that there is "one chance to save" America, and that is the 2024 presidential elections. "We need fair elections and we need borders," Trump said. He emphasized that globalists must be driven out of the US political system in order to get America to be powerful, wealthy, strong, proud and safe again. On Friday, Trump said that his possible sentencing would not stop his presidential campaign. Earlier this month, US media reported that Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party’s leading candidate.

