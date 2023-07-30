https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/vladimir-putin-african-leaders-participate-in-russian-navy-day-celebration-in-st-petersburg-1112254481.html

Vladimir Putin, African Leaders Participate in Russian Navy Day Celebration in St. Petersburg

African heads of states repeatedly stressed the importance of military cooperation with Russia and praised the might of Russian Navy.

Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his African counterparts are taking part in the Navy Day Parade. It is expected that Putin will deliver a speech. African leaders came to St. Petersburg to take part in Second Russia-Africa summit, which was held under the motto "For peace, security and development" and to discuss the most pressing political and economic issues with Vladimir Putin in a series of bilateral talks.Russian Navy Day was established by presidential decree in 2006, and is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of July. This date has a historic significance since it is timed to coincide with the Battle of Gangut – the first grand-scale victory of Russian fleet in the Great Northern War with Sweden. While the exact dates do not match, the end of July is associated in Russia with victories at sea.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

