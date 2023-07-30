International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: First Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Turns Into Russian Military Trophy
Combat Vehicle-90 was designed by Swedish Defense Ministry for operations in harsh Nordic climate. In January 2023, Stockholm announced the transfer of dozens of machines of this type to Ukraine.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a captured Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). Western media dubbed this vehicle as “the queen of IFVs” due to its defenses and firepower – and yet it was struck by Russian soldiers with an RPG-7 handheld grenade launcher. In a first, a CV90 IFV has turned into a Russian military trophy. There is no doubt that Russian engineers and scientists will study it piece by piece, ferreting out all its vulnerabilities and inventing new ways to combat it.
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
Watch: First Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Turns Into Russian Military Trophy

17:08 GMT 30.07.2023
The Combat Vehicle 90 was designed by the Swedish Defense Ministry for operations in a harsh Nordic climate. In January 2023, Stockholm announced the transfer of dozens of these war machines to Ukraine.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a captured Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). Western media dubbed this vehicle as “the queen of IFVs” due to its defenses and firepower – and yet it was struck by Russian soldiers with an RPG-7 handheld grenade launcher.
In a first, a CV90 IFV has turned into a Russian military trophy. There is no doubt that Russian engineers and scientists will study it piece by piece, ferreting out all its vulnerabilities and inventing new ways to combat it.
