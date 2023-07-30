https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/watch-first-swedish-cv90-infantry-fighting-vehicle-turns-into-russian-military-trophy--1112265508.html
Watch: First Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Turns Into Russian Military Trophy
Watch: First Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Turns Into Russian Military Trophy
Combat Vehicle-90 was designed by Swedish Defense Ministry for operations in harsh Nordic climate. In January 2023, Stockholm announced the transfer of dozens of machines of this type to Ukraine.
2023-07-30T17:08+0000
2023-07-30T17:08+0000
2023-07-30T17:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
rpg-7
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112257664_35:0:1649:908_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2b8ef606f716ee2a50b071172cb01f.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a captured Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). Western media dubbed this vehicle as “the queen of IFVs” due to its defenses and firepower – and yet it was struck by Russian soldiers with an RPG-7 handheld grenade launcher. In a first, a CV90 IFV has turned into a Russian military trophy. There is no doubt that Russian engineers and scientists will study it piece by piece, ferreting out all its vulnerabilities and inventing new ways to combat it.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112257664_236:0:1447:908_1920x0_80_0_0_cf4eb8ef48409446d01c59b3d9a5f427.png
The first captured Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle in the special operation zone was shown off by the Russian MoD
The first captured Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle in the special operation zone was shown off by the Russian MoD
2023-07-30T17:08+0000
true
PT0M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, counteroffensive attempt, russia captures sweden fighting vehicle
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, counteroffensive attempt, russia captures sweden fighting vehicle
Watch: First Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Turns Into Russian Military Trophy
The Combat Vehicle 90 was designed by the Swedish Defense Ministry for operations in a harsh Nordic climate. In January 2023, Stockholm announced the transfer of dozens of these war machines to Ukraine.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a captured Swedish CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle
(IFV). Western media dubbed this vehicle as “the queen of IFVs” due to its defenses and firepower – and yet it was struck by Russian soldiers with an RPG-7 handheld grenade launcher.
In a first, a CV90 IFV has turned into a Russian military trophy. There is no doubt that Russian engineers and scientists will study it piece by piece, ferreting out all its vulnerabilities and inventing new ways to combat it.