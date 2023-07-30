https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/watch-russian-nona-s-mortar-decimating-ukrainian-troops-on-right-bank-of-dnepr-1112256292.html
Watch Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr
Watch Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr
The Nona-S mortar was developed specially for airborne forces and meant for quick and decisive offensive actions. 30.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-30T08:41+0000
2023-07-30T08:41+0000
2023-07-30T08:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
2s9 nona-s
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256506_0:0:822:462_1920x0_80_0_0_95ada6036a2475100d610395899b97c9.jpg
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Airborne Forces using a Nona-S self-propelled mortar taking out Ukrainian troops on the Dnepr river's right bank as part of the special operation. Reconnaissance groups detected a redeployment of Ukrainian troops near the river and artillery crews acted immediately, opening fire and obliterating the enemy with 120-mm shells.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256506_99:0:715:462_1920x0_80_0_0_da5e1651e6d9798fe30f16957725d404.jpg
Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr
Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr
2023-07-30T08:41+0000
true
PT0M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, 2s9 nona-s, russia’s airborne forces (vdv), видео
ukrainian crisis, 2s9 nona-s, russia’s airborne forces (vdv), видео
Watch Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr
The Nona-S mortar was developed specially for airborne forces and meant for quick and decisive offensive actions.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Airborne Forces using a Nona-S self-propelled mortar taking out Ukrainian troops on the Dnepr river's right bank as part of the special operation.
Reconnaissance groups detected a redeployment of Ukrainian troops near the river and artillery crews acted immediately, opening fire and obliterating the enemy with 120-mm shells.