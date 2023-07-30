https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/watch-russian-nona-s-mortar-decimating-ukrainian-troops-on-right-bank-of-dnepr-1112256292.html

Watch Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr

Watch Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr

The Nona-S mortar was developed specially for airborne forces and meant for quick and decisive offensive actions. 30.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-30T08:41+0000

2023-07-30T08:41+0000

2023-07-30T08:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

2s9 nona-s

russia’s airborne forces (vdv)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256506_0:0:822:462_1920x0_80_0_0_95ada6036a2475100d610395899b97c9.jpg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Airborne Forces using a Nona-S self-propelled mortar taking out Ukrainian troops on the Dnepr river's right bank as part of the special operation. Reconnaissance groups detected a redeployment of Ukrainian troops near the river and artillery crews acted immediately, opening fire and obliterating the enemy with 120-mm shells.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr Russian Nona-S Mortar Decimating Ukrainian Troops on Right Bank of Dnepr 2023-07-30T08:41+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, 2s9 nona-s, russia’s airborne forces (vdv), видео