https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/watch-russias-ka-52-alligator-blast-ukrainian-outpost-to-pieces-1112262853.html

Watch Russia's Ka-52 Alligator Blast Ukrainian Outpost to Pieces

Watch Russia's Ka-52 Alligator Blast Ukrainian Outpost to Pieces

Ka-52 reconnaissance assault helicopters destroy Ukrainian strongholds and command posts on regular basis, using guided missiles.

2023-07-30T13:48+0000

2023-07-30T13:48+0000

2023-07-30T13:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ka-52

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112263690_15:0:831:459_1920x0_80_0_0_b9f8e0c7fd7010e1d7c7bd5ce133c3ac.jpg

The Ministry of Defense published footage showing a Ka-52 Alligator unleashing a guided missile against an outpost with Ukrainian troops, and completely obliterating it during the special operation. According to officials, a storage of anti-tank weapons was also destroyed.Ka-52 helicopters are designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance and coordinate aerial attacks. Alligators are even capable of wiping out enemy tanks with special armor-piercing munitions. These attack helicopters were baptized by fire when battling jihadists in the war in Syria, and now they are proving to be very instrumental once again.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Ka-52 Levels Ukrainian Outpost Russian Ka-52 Levels Ukrainian Outpost 2023-07-30T13:48+0000 true PT0M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ka-52, assault helicopters, russian helicopters