Watch Russia's Ka-52 Alligator Blast Ukrainian Outpost to Pieces
The Ministry of Defense published footage showing a Ka-52 Alligator unleashing a guided missile against an outpost with Ukrainian troops, and completely obliterating it during the special operation. According to officials, a storage of anti-tank weapons was also destroyed.Ka-52 helicopters are designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance and coordinate aerial attacks. Alligators are even capable of wiping out enemy tanks with special armor-piercing munitions. These attack helicopters were baptized by fire when battling jihadists in the war in Syria, and now they are proving to be very instrumental once again.
Watch Russia's Ka-52 Alligator Blast Ukrainian Outpost to Pieces
The Ministry of Defense published footage showing a Ka-52 Alligator unleashing a guided missile against an outpost with Ukrainian troops, and completely obliterating it during the special operation. According to officials, a storage of anti-tank weapons was also destroyed.
Ka-52 helicopters are designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance and coordinate aerial attacks. Alligators are even capable of wiping out enemy tanks with special armor-piercing munitions. These attack helicopters were baptized by fire when battling jihadists in the war in Syria, and now they are proving to be very instrumental once again.