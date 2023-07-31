https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/almaz-antey-to-supply-russian-domestic-equipment-for-gas-production-on-continental-shelf-1112269663.html
Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf
Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf
Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey will start testing and supplying the first domestic equipment for gas production on the Russian continental shelf this year.
2023-07-31T01:11+0000
2023-07-31T01:11+0000
2023-07-31T01:11+0000
russia
almaz-antey
import
russia
gas production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_4db03aec0c85a59217fbe7053490a40e.jpg
"As always, any crisis implies not only difficulties, but also new opportunities. Developing civilian products, the areas in the direction of which we are absolutely clearly going are those areas where import substitution is now necessary. For example, the equipment that we develop and manufacture for Gazprom has never been produced in Russia or in the Soviet Union. This is pure import substitution to ensure offshore oil and gas production," Shatrakov said. Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Shatrakov said that such import substitution work has been ongoing for several years and will continue. "Together with the customer, we have determined the technical requirements for the products, prepared our own facilities for the production of this equipment. And this year we are entering the testing of this equipment and the serial delivery of the first sets. Considering that this equipment has never been produced in Russia, this is quite a powerful technological breakthrough," Shatrakov told Sputnik.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_239:0:2860:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_abc501f42ccbf6b93d97d0c43833de4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
almaz-antey, imports, russia, gas production, artem shatrakov
almaz-antey, imports, russia, gas production, artem shatrakov
Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, thanks to import substitution, will start testing and supplying the first domestic equipment for gas production on the Russian continental shelf this year, Artem Shatrakov, Director of Civil Products Development Department at Almaz-Antey, told Sputnik.
"As always, any crisis implies not only difficulties, but also new opportunities. Developing civilian products, the areas in the direction of which we are absolutely clearly going are those areas where import substitution is now necessary. For example, the equipment that we develop and manufacture for Gazprom has never been produced in Russia or in the Soviet Union. This is pure import substitution to ensure offshore oil and gas production," Shatrakov said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Shatrakov said that such import substitution work has been ongoing for several years and will continue.
"Together with the customer, we have determined the technical requirements for the products, prepared our own facilities for the production of this equipment. And this year we are entering the testing of this equipment and the serial delivery of the first sets. Considering that this equipment has never been produced in Russia, this is quite a powerful technological breakthrough," Shatrakov told Sputnik.