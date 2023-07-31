International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/almaz-antey-to-supply-russian-domestic-equipment-for-gas-production-on-continental-shelf-1112269663.html
Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf
Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf
Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey will start testing and supplying the first domestic equipment for gas production on the Russian continental shelf this year.
2023-07-31T01:11+0000
2023-07-31T01:11+0000
russia
almaz-antey
import
russia
gas production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_4db03aec0c85a59217fbe7053490a40e.jpg
"As always, any crisis implies not only difficulties, but also new opportunities. Developing civilian products, the areas in the direction of which we are absolutely clearly going are those areas where import substitution is now necessary. For example, the equipment that we develop and manufacture for Gazprom has never been produced in Russia or in the Soviet Union. This is pure import substitution to ensure offshore oil and gas production," Shatrakov said. Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Shatrakov said that such import substitution work has been ongoing for several years and will continue. "Together with the customer, we have determined the technical requirements for the products, prepared our own facilities for the production of this equipment. And this year we are entering the testing of this equipment and the serial delivery of the first sets. Considering that this equipment has never been produced in Russia, this is quite a powerful technological breakthrough," Shatrakov told Sputnik.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_239:0:2860:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_abc501f42ccbf6b93d97d0c43833de4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
almaz-antey, imports, russia, gas production, artem shatrakov
almaz-antey, imports, russia, gas production, artem shatrakov

Almaz-Antey to Supply Russian Domestic Equipment for Gas Production on Continental Shelf

01:11 GMT 31.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File)
The Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, thanks to import substitution, will start testing and supplying the first domestic equipment for gas production on the Russian continental shelf this year, Artem Shatrakov, Director of Civil Products Development Department at Almaz-Antey, told Sputnik.
"As always, any crisis implies not only difficulties, but also new opportunities. Developing civilian products, the areas in the direction of which we are absolutely clearly going are those areas where import substitution is now necessary. For example, the equipment that we develop and manufacture for Gazprom has never been produced in Russia or in the Soviet Union. This is pure import substitution to ensure offshore oil and gas production," Shatrakov said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Shatrakov said that such import substitution work has been ongoing for several years and will continue.
"Together with the customer, we have determined the technical requirements for the products, prepared our own facilities for the production of this equipment. And this year we are entering the testing of this equipment and the serial delivery of the first sets. Considering that this equipment has never been produced in Russia, this is quite a powerful technological breakthrough," Shatrakov told Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала