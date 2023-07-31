International
Finnish Skywatchers Uncover Stunning Northern Lights Breakthrough
Finnish Skywatchers Uncover Stunning Northern Lights Breakthrough
Regular auroras happen because of electrons in the solar gust, but the occurrence spotted recently emanate from heavier particles called protons - a remarkable discovery in more than 50 years.
Finnish astronomers have found a brand-new Northern Lights spectacle called the aurora borealis.Finland's Ursa Astronomical Association stated that star watchers identified a distinctive red crescent shape in the sky accompanying the luminous Northern Lights.At first, admirers assumed it was the usual-renowned phenomenon - the stable auroral red (SAR) arc - they’ve known for over 50 years.However, further aurora research indicated that this red-colored curve and the greenish-white patterns illustrated by stargazers were generated by a solar wind, that is, a stream of solar particles.As per Ursa’s press release, unlike traditional electron-induced auroras present in solar winds, this new discovery is a proton-induced aurora that's denser.The new phenomenon has been named "Red Arc with Green Diffuse Aurora (RAGDA)" based on its appearance.
aurora borealis, northern lights, ursa astronomical association, tähtitieteellinen yhdistys ursa, stella arcti prize, finnish astronomers, heidi rikala, eero karvinen, emma bruus, lauri kangas, red crescent shape, luminous northern lights, stable auroral red (sar) arc, aurora research, solar wind, solar particles torrent, proton-induced aurora, red arc with green diffuse aurora (ragda), electron-induced aurora

Finnish Skywatchers Uncover Stunning Northern Lights Breakthrough

12:50 GMT 31.07.2023
Regular auroras occur because of electrons in the solar gust, but the occurrence spotted recently emanates from heavier particles called protons - a remarkable discovery in more than 50 years.
Finnish astronomers have found a brand-new Northern Lights spectacle called the aurora borealis.
Finland's Ursa Astronomical Association stated that star watchers identified a distinctive red crescent shape in the sky accompanying the luminous Northern Lights.
At first, admirers assumed it was the usual-renowned phenomenon - the stable auroral red (SAR) arc - they’ve known for over 50 years.
However, further aurora research indicated that this red-colored curve and the greenish-white patterns illustrated by stargazers were generated by a solar wind, that is, a stream of solar particles.
As per Ursa’s press release, unlike traditional electron-induced auroras present in solar winds, this new discovery is a proton-induced aurora that's denser.
The new phenomenon has been named "Red Arc with Green Diffuse Aurora (RAGDA)" based on its appearance.
