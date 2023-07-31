https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/finnish-skywatchers-uncover-stunning-northern-lights-breakthrough-1112273192.html

Finnish Skywatchers Uncover Stunning Northern Lights Breakthrough

Regular auroras happen because of electrons in the solar gust, but the occurrence spotted recently emanate from heavier particles called protons - a remarkable discovery in more than 50 years.

Finnish astronomers have found a brand-new Northern Lights spectacle called the aurora borealis.Finland's Ursa Astronomical Association stated that star watchers identified a distinctive red crescent shape in the sky accompanying the luminous Northern Lights.At first, admirers assumed it was the usual-renowned phenomenon - the stable auroral red (SAR) arc - they’ve known for over 50 years.However, further aurora research indicated that this red-colored curve and the greenish-white patterns illustrated by stargazers were generated by a solar wind, that is, a stream of solar particles.As per Ursa’s press release, unlike traditional electron-induced auroras present in solar winds, this new discovery is a proton-induced aurora that's denser.The new phenomenon has been named "Red Arc with Green Diffuse Aurora (RAGDA)" based on its appearance.

