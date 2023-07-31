International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/georgia-resident-becomes-third-in-us-killed-by-brain-eating-amoeba-in-2023-1112281586.html
Georgia Resident Becomes Third in US Killed by ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ in 2023
Georgia Resident Becomes Third in US Killed by ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ in 2023
A resident of Georgia has died from a rare infection caused by a “brain-eating amoeba.” They are the third person to die in the US this year from the microscopic creature, which might be spreading north thanks to climate change.
2023-07-31T16:49+0000
2023-07-31T16:49+0000
us centers for disease control (cdc)
brain
naegleria fowleri amoeba
amoeba
beyond politics
us
human brain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281429_0:37:1333:787_1920x0_80_0_0_7d823faaa6ebb0cfdba5b3fe1679566b.png
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday that infection by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was the cause of death for a resident of the Peach State whose name, age, and gender were withheld.It is the third reported case of Naegleria fowleri-related death this year in the US and the sixth in Georgia since 1962. A boy in Nevada died of the same infection earlier this month after likely acquiring it during a dip in some hot springs, and a man in Florida died from the infection in March after likely acquiring it by using tap water to flush his sinuses.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the amoeba is “thermophilic,” meaning it loves hot environments, but has never been found in salt water. Its fondness for warmth means it is typically not found in the colder parts of the world, including the northern United States.Infection is rare and cannot happen by ingesting the amoeba or by spreading from person to person; it only happens by the amoeba coming in contact with the sinuses. If the infection takes hold, it progresses rapidly, triggering severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting between five and 12 days of infection, which will progress to a stiff neck, seizures and coma. Death is the nearly inevitable result, with just four out of 154 confirmed cases surviving infection since 1962. Death is typically just five days after the onset of symptoms.The cause of the rapid deterioration is the amoeba, a small single-celled organism, feasting on the victim’s brain tissue - hence why Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/some-new-york-residents-claim-heat-wave-not-that-bad-as-air-quality-remains-poor-1112232410.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281429_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_87cee66be84894bed6bcc2c5cdb00b9a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brain-eating amoeba; georgia; naegleria fowleri
brain-eating amoeba; georgia; naegleria fowleri

Georgia Resident Becomes Third in US Killed by ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ in 2023

16:49 GMT 31.07.2023
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)A wet mount of Naegleria fowleri trophozoites (brain-eating amoebas) cultured from the cerebrospinal fluid of a patient with primary amoebic meningocephalitis viewed using phase contrast microscopy. 600x magnification.
A wet mount of Naegleria fowleri trophozoites (brain-eating amoebas) cultured from the cerebrospinal fluid of a patient with primary amoebic meningocephalitis viewed using phase contrast microscopy. 600x magnification. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
A resident of the US state of Georgia has died from a rare infection caused by a protozoan known colloquially as a “brain-eating amoeba.” They are the third person to die in the US this year from the microscopic creature, which might be spreading further north thanks to climate change.
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday that infection by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was the cause of death for a resident of the Peach State whose name, age, and gender were withheld.
“A Georgia resident has died from Naegleria fowleri infection, a rare infection which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death,” the agency said. “The individual was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond in Georgia.”
It is the third reported case of Naegleria fowleri-related death this year in the US and the sixth in Georgia since 1962. A boy in Nevada died of the same infection earlier this month after likely acquiring it during a dip in some hot springs, and a man in Florida died from the infection in March after likely acquiring it by using tap water to flush his sinuses.
A lifeguard packs up for the day as the sun sets on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Parts of southern California are under an excessive heat warning through Tuesday morning. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
Americas
Some New York Residents Claim Heat Wave ‘Not That Bad' as Air Quality Remains Poor
28 July, 22:18 GMT
“The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine environmental test for Naegleria fowleri in bodies of water; and because it is very common in the environment, levels of the amoebas that naturally occur cannot be controlled,” health officials said. “The location and number of amoebas in the water can vary over time within the same body of water.”
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the amoeba is “thermophilic,” meaning it loves hot environments, but has never been found in salt water. Its fondness for warmth means it is typically not found in the colder parts of the world, including the northern United States.

In recent years, cases have been found further north, including in Minnesota, where winters can be brutally cold. A 2021 study by the Cleveland Clinic has tracked the amoeba’s steady move northward since the late 1970s, warning that the “change in where infections happen could be due to climate change.”

Infection is rare and cannot happen by ingesting the amoeba or by spreading from person to person; it only happens by the amoeba coming in contact with the sinuses. If the infection takes hold, it progresses rapidly, triggering severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting between five and 12 days of infection, which will progress to a stiff neck, seizures and coma. Death is the nearly inevitable result, with just four out of 154 confirmed cases surviving infection since 1962. Death is typically just five days after the onset of symptoms.
The cause of the rapid deterioration is the amoeba, a small single-celled organism, feasting on the victim’s brain tissue - hence why Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала