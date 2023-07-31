https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/georgia-resident-becomes-third-in-us-killed-by-brain-eating-amoeba-in-2023-1112281586.html

Georgia Resident Becomes Third in US Killed by ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ in 2023

Georgia Resident Becomes Third in US Killed by ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ in 2023

A resident of Georgia has died from a rare infection caused by a “brain-eating amoeba.” They are the third person to die in the US this year from the microscopic creature, which might be spreading north thanks to climate change.

2023-07-31T16:49+0000

2023-07-31T16:49+0000

2023-07-31T16:49+0000

us centers for disease control (cdc)

brain

naegleria fowleri amoeba

amoeba

beyond politics

us

human brain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281429_0:37:1333:787_1920x0_80_0_0_7d823faaa6ebb0cfdba5b3fe1679566b.png

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday that infection by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was the cause of death for a resident of the Peach State whose name, age, and gender were withheld.It is the third reported case of Naegleria fowleri-related death this year in the US and the sixth in Georgia since 1962. A boy in Nevada died of the same infection earlier this month after likely acquiring it during a dip in some hot springs, and a man in Florida died from the infection in March after likely acquiring it by using tap water to flush his sinuses.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the amoeba is “thermophilic,” meaning it loves hot environments, but has never been found in salt water. Its fondness for warmth means it is typically not found in the colder parts of the world, including the northern United States.Infection is rare and cannot happen by ingesting the amoeba or by spreading from person to person; it only happens by the amoeba coming in contact with the sinuses. If the infection takes hold, it progresses rapidly, triggering severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting between five and 12 days of infection, which will progress to a stiff neck, seizures and coma. Death is the nearly inevitable result, with just four out of 154 confirmed cases surviving infection since 1962. Death is typically just five days after the onset of symptoms.The cause of the rapid deterioration is the amoeba, a small single-celled organism, feasting on the victim’s brain tissue - hence why Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/some-new-york-residents-claim-heat-wave-not-that-bad-as-air-quality-remains-poor-1112232410.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

brain-eating amoeba; georgia; naegleria fowleri