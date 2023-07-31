International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/moscow-ukraine-rejects-mediation-ideas-fixates-on-ultimatums-to-russia-1112270930.html
Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia
Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia
Ukraine rejects all ideas of mediation since it is fixed on ultimatums to Russia "packed" in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.
2023-07-31T05:25+0000
2023-07-31T05:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
peace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said. Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mediation ideas, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry
mediation ideas, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry

Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia

05:25 GMT 31.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinokovThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine rejects all ideas of mediation since it is fixed on ultimatums to Russia "packed" in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.
Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said.

"But Kiev rejects all ideas of mediation. They are blindly fixated on the ultimatum's logic as regards Russia that is elegantly packed in an eye-catching wrapper of Zelensky's peace formula," Polishchuk said, adding that Ukraine is trying to "fool its partners" and entangle them in a "fraud."

Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала