Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia

Ukraine rejects all ideas of mediation since it is fixed on ultimatums to Russia "packed" in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.

2023-07-31T05:25+0000

Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said. Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.

