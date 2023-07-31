https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/russian-forces-prevent-attempts-by-ukrainian-troops-to-conduct-reconnaissance-in-force-1112270352.html
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
2023-07-31T03:29+0000
2023-07-31T03:29+0000
2023-07-31T03:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100448391_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_572d161653d279e5e05d859d2a3345b8.jpg
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses in manpower, the enemy retreated. To the east of the village of Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force. During the fire impact, the militants, having suffered losses, retreated," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Russian bombers, attack aircraft and helicopters targeted the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, accumulations of manpower and equipment, in three other areas. In the past 24 hours, units of the Russian "Vostok" group of forces destroyed a Leopard tank, several infantry fighting vehicles, an M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100448391_138:0:2361:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_273356002aa1259b0a77722a996363bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian "Vostok" Group of Forces have prevented two attempts by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the Zaporozhye direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses in manpower, the enemy retreated. To the east of the village of Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force. During the fire impact, the militants, having suffered losses, retreated," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Russian bombers, attack aircraft and helicopters targeted the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, accumulations of manpower and equipment, in three other areas.
In the past 24 hours, units of the Russian "Vostok" group of forces destroyed a Leopard tank, several infantry fighting vehicles, an M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.