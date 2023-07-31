International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses in manpower, the enemy retreated. To the east of the village of Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force. During the fire impact, the militants, having suffered losses, retreated," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Russian bombers, attack aircraft and helicopters targeted the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, accumulations of manpower and equipment, in three other areas. In the past 24 hours, units of the Russian "Vostok" group of forces destroyed a Leopard tank, several infantry fighting vehicles, an M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force

03:29 GMT 31.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian "Vostok" Group of Forces have prevented two attempts by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the Zaporozhye direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses in manpower, the enemy retreated. To the east of the village of Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force. During the fire impact, the militants, having suffered losses, retreated," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Russian bombers, attack aircraft and helicopters targeted the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, accumulations of manpower and equipment, in three other areas.
In the past 24 hours, units of the Russian "Vostok" group of forces destroyed a Leopard tank, several infantry fighting vehicles, an M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
