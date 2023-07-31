https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/russian-scientists-succeed-in-growing-watermelons-in-antarctica--research-institute-1112277158.html

Russian Scientists Succeed in Growing Watermelons in Antarctica – Research Institute

Russian Scientists Succeed in Growing Watermelons in Antarctica – Research Institute

Russian scientists have succeeded in growing watermelons in the coldest place on the planet – at the Antarctic station Vostok - using panoponics or soilless technology, Russia’s Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) said on Monday.

2023-07-31T12:41+0000

2023-07-31T12:41+0000

2023-07-31T12:41+0000

russia

science & tech

antarctica

russian academy of sciences (ras)

russia

arctic

antarctic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112276991_0:154:3091:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4eaed667751c6ea15a5de9ee4826a6.jpg

"Scientists of the 68th Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, together with their colleagues from the Agrophysical Research Institute and the Institute for Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, successfully completed the first experiment on growing watermelons at the Antarctic station Vostok — the coldest place on Earth," the AARI said in a statement. Polar explorers managed to grow eight "ripe and sweet" watermelons in 103 days using the soilless technology of panoponics. The institute also announced plans to work out the technology of growing blackberries, blueberries and strawberries in the Antarctic. The experiment on growing vegetable crops at the Vostok station titled "Rastenia" (plants in Russian) has been underway since February 2020. Last season, Russian polar explorers grew about 62 pounds of tomatoes and 20 pounds of pepper. One of the goals of the experiment is to test plants growing technologies for a base on the Moon. Vostok is the only year-round inland Russian station in Antarctica. In July 1983, it recorded the lowest air temperature on the planet – negative 89.2 degrees Celsius (negative 128.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230120/scientists-find-7kg-meteorite-in-antarctica---one-of-the-biggest-finds-in-the-past-century-1106519603.html

russia

arctic

antarctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian scientists, watermelons, antarctic station vostok, russia’s arctic and antarctic research institute