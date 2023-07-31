https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/uk-suspends-long-term-development-assistance-to-niger-1112269771.html
UK Suspends Long-Term Development Assistance to Niger
"The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," Mitchell said in a Sunday statement.
UK Suspends Long-Term Development Assistance to Niger
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has once again condemned the military coup in Niger, saying that it is suspending long-term assistance to the country, with the exception of critical humanitarian aid.
On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all financial aid to Niger and froze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks.
"The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," UK Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said in a Sunday statement.
Mitchell added that the United Kingdom calls for President Mohamed Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order in Niger.
"We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger," Mitchell specified.
On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.