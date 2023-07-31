International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/uk-suspends-long-term-development-assistance-to-niger-1112269771.html
UK Suspends Long-Term Development Assistance to Niger
UK Suspends Long-Term Development Assistance to Niger
"The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," Mitchell said in a Sunday statement.
2023-07-31T01:24+0000
2023-07-31T01:24+0000
africa
niger
united kingdom (uk)
military coup
military coup
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112267235_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0df0c3e3c21bab3116340289bca1cdf5.jpg
On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all financial aid to Niger and froze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks. "The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," UK Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said in a Sunday statement. Mitchell added that the United Kingdom calls for President Mohamed Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order in Niger. "We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger," Mitchell specified. On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.
africa
niger
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112267235_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f49446b99c764447b2d6bbf3c78e39e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
niger, united kingdom, uk, military coup, economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger coup
niger, united kingdom, uk, military coup, economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger coup

UK Suspends Long-Term Development Assistance to Niger

01:24 GMT 31.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / -Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023
Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has once again condemned the military coup in Niger, saying that it is suspending long-term assistance to the country, with the exception of critical humanitarian aid.
On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all financial aid to Niger and froze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks.
"The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," UK Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said in a Sunday statement.
Mitchell added that the United Kingdom calls for President Mohamed Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order in Niger.
"We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger," Mitchell specified.
On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала