International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/un-security-council-holds-meeting-on-threats-and-security--1112278168.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on 'Threats and Security'
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on 'Threats and Security'
Sputnik is live as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for their 9390th meeting, to discuss 'threats to international peace and security'.
2023-07-31T14:06+0000
2023-07-31T14:13+0000
world
united nations security council
un security council (unsc)
new york city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg
Sputnik is live as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for their 9,390th meeting, to discuss “threats to international peace and security.”Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council meeting on 'threats and security'
UN Security Council meeting on 'threats and security'
2023-07-31T14:06+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_156:0:2645:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_fdda6d6f81de873c181f7c8bd7f1d9c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united nations security council, new york city
united nations security council, new york city

UN Security Council Holds Meeting on 'Threats and Security'

14:06 GMT 31.07.2023 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 31.07.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica / UN Security Council chamber (File photo).
UN Security Council chamber (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations. It is responsible for maintaining international peace and security by addressing threats to international peace and security.
Sputnik is live as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for their 9,390th meeting, to discuss “threats to international peace and security.”
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала