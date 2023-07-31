https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/us-advocates-nuclear-arms-transparency-abroad-but-limits-it-at-home-1112279505.html

US Advocates Nuclear Arms Transparency Abroad, But Limits It at Home

The United States continues to promote nuclear arms transparency worldwide but the Biden administration is not ready to do so at home as it keeps the size of the US nuclear arsenal secret, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) said on Monday.

The contradiction becomes more obvious given that the Biden administration is planning to advocate nuclear transparency and criticize some other states for not being transparent about their nuclear arsenal during the first session of the preparatory committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which will take place in Geneva this week. In 2022, the Biden administration decided to stop publishing data on the US nuclear arsenal, which directly contradicts statements by US officials who shared with participants of the NPT Review Conference in August 2022 only a percentage reduction of the arsenal since 1967 instead of announcing the actual stockpile size as of September 2021, the release said. FAS estimates that the US stockpile at present includes about 3,700 nuclear warheads.

