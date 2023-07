https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-in-combat-action-in-special-op-zone-1112270651.html

Russian Su-25 Aircraft in Combat Action in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Su-25 attack aircraft carrying out missile air strikes in pairs from low altitudes, destroying camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Su-25 attack aircraft carrying out missile air strikes in pairs from low altitudes, destroying camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces.The aircraft has a maximum speed of more than 500 knots and can carry up to 8,800 pounds of weapons, including missiles, bombs, and rockets.

