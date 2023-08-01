https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/arizonas-phoenix-marks-31-day-streak-of-temperatures-110f-or-higher-1112311351.html

Arizona's Phoenix Marks 31-Day Streak of Temperatures 110°F or Higher

Arizona's Phoenix Marks 31-Day Streak of Temperatures 110°F or Higher

With a month full of blistering temperatures, Phoenix may not get any relief in August, as the extreme weather is forecasted to continue.

2023-08-01T00:01+0000

2023-08-01T00:01+0000

2023-08-01T00:37+0000

phoenix

arizona

heat

heat wave

heat wave

extreme heat

el nino

climate change

extreme weather

extreme weather conditions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110333243_0:151:2892:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6478c95ba894ace2fab339e6f4162968.jpg

The blistering heat wave affecting the globe has taken a sweltering toll on the city of Phoenix, Arizona, as residents of the Valley of the Sun recorded temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or above for 31 consecutive days. The record goes beyond their previous record of 18 consecutive days, which was set in June of 1974."Even though it’s going to be cooler than it has been, it’s still going to be warmer than normal. And the heat definitely can still affect a large portion of the population," said Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. "So we’re still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity."While the US Southwest has been suffering under extreme heat for weeks, Phoenix has been made to cancel many of outdoor events as a result. The city has seen at least three days where the high temperatures reached 119°F, while for at least half of the month, overnight lows stayed at above 90°F.Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, saw at least 25 heat-related deaths in July, though that number could rise, as another 249 deaths are under investigation for their relationship to the heat.Hirsch has also warned August could bring higher temperatures than those seen in July.

phoenix

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

phoenix, arizona, climate change, el nino, heat, heat wave, extreme weather, extreme weather conditions