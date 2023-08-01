https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/arizonas-phoenix-marks-31-day-streak-of-temperatures-110f-or-higher-1112311351.html
Arizona's Phoenix Marks 31-Day Streak of Temperatures 110°F or Higher
Arizona's Phoenix Marks 31-Day Streak of Temperatures 110°F or Higher
With a month full of blistering temperatures, Phoenix may not get any relief in August, as the extreme weather is forecasted to continue.
2023-08-01T00:01+0000
2023-08-01T00:01+0000
2023-08-01T00:37+0000
phoenix
arizona
heat
heat wave
heat wave
extreme heat
el nino
climate change
extreme weather
extreme weather conditions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110333243_0:151:2892:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6478c95ba894ace2fab339e6f4162968.jpg
The blistering heat wave affecting the globe has taken a sweltering toll on the city of Phoenix, Arizona, as residents of the Valley of the Sun recorded temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or above for 31 consecutive days. The record goes beyond their previous record of 18 consecutive days, which was set in June of 1974."Even though it’s going to be cooler than it has been, it’s still going to be warmer than normal. And the heat definitely can still affect a large portion of the population," said Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. "So we’re still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity."While the US Southwest has been suffering under extreme heat for weeks, Phoenix has been made to cancel many of outdoor events as a result. The city has seen at least three days where the high temperatures reached 119°F, while for at least half of the month, overnight lows stayed at above 90°F.Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, saw at least 25 heat-related deaths in July, though that number could rise, as another 249 deaths are under investigation for their relationship to the heat.Hirsch has also warned August could bring higher temperatures than those seen in July.
phoenix
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110333243_161:0:2732:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_414c9f888531286ea091d4349db0af8d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
phoenix, arizona, climate change, el nino, heat, heat wave, extreme weather, extreme weather conditions
phoenix, arizona, climate change, el nino, heat, heat wave, extreme weather, extreme weather conditions
Arizona's Phoenix Marks 31-Day Streak of Temperatures 110°F or Higher
00:01 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 00:37 GMT 01.08.2023)
Scientists are predicting that the month of July will be the hottest month ever recorded as well as the warmest month that humans have ever seen, with both the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service claiming it to be beyond record-breaking.
The blistering heat wave affecting the globe has taken a sweltering toll on the city of Phoenix
, Arizona, as residents of the Valley of the Sun recorded temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or above for 31 consecutive days.
The record goes beyond their previous record of 18 consecutive days, which was set in June of 1974.
On Monday, however, a respite from the blistering heat failed to come to fruition: monsoon rains from Mexico headed towards the area, but largely failed to bring the relief Phoenicians anticipated. Instead, the day's high was forecast to be near 108°F, with the heat for the city expected to rise past 110°F yet again, later this week.
"Even though it’s going to be cooler than it has been, it’s still going to be warmer than normal. And the heat definitely can still affect a large portion of the population," said Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. "So we’re still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity."
While the US Southwest has been suffering under extreme heat for weeks, Phoenix has been made to cancel many of outdoor events as a result. The city has seen at least three days where the high temperatures reached 119°F, while for at least half of the month, overnight lows stayed at above 90°F.
Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, saw at least 25 heat-related deaths in July, though that number could rise, as another 249 deaths are under investigation for their relationship to the heat.
Hirsch has also warned August could bring higher temperatures than those seen in July.
While El Niño adds heat to a planet already suffering under the effects of human-caused climate change, the city of Phoenix has had a steady growth in population since 1990, with the number of occupants growing from about 2 million to nearly 5 million, as people in the US seek areas with more affordable housing.
According to one expert, population increases have further exacerbated heat conditions in the region as officials continue to expand the human footprint and effectively create a urban heat island.