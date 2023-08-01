https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/brics-countries-economies-1112322739.html

BRICS Countries' Economies

BRICS Countries' Economies

South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS Summit on August 22-24.

2023-08-01T15:01+0000

2023-08-01T15:01+0000

2023-08-01T15:01+0000

multimedia

infographic

brics summit

brazil

russia

brics

south africa

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112322370_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2f7b661428f51cbf3f05ee87b4a40370.png

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and others.The BRICS Summit 2023 will be held in Johannesburg at the Sandton International Convention Center from August 22 to 24.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the BRICS economies:

brazil

russia

south africa

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics summit 2023, 15th brics summit, brics, brics economies, brics member states, 2023 brics summit in south africa