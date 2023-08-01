https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/brics-countries-economies-1112322739.html
BRICS Countries' Economies
South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS Summit on August 22-24.
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and others.The BRICS Summit 2023 will be held in Johannesburg at the Sandton International Convention Center from August 22 to 24.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the BRICS economies:
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and others.
The BRICS Summit 2023 will be held in Johannesburg at the Sandton International Convention Center from August 22 to 24.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the BRICS economies: