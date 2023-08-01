https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/congress-on-covid-origins-ukrainian-drone-attacks-pakistan-bombing-1112309098.html
Congress on COVID Origins, Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Pakistan Bombing
Hunter Biden's former business partner testifies before Congress, and even US judges find FBI sting tactics overzealous.
Congress on COVID Origins, Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Pakistan Bombing
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies before Congress, and even U.S. judges find FBI sting tactics overzealous.
Political scientist, author, and podcast host Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing investigations into the origins of covid-19 and allegations that researchers downplayed certain theories, a wave of resignations at trust and safety departments in Big Tech firms, the state of the Republican 2024 primary field as the first GOP debate, and whether the active investigations former President Donald Trump and his associates are facing will affect his chances of returning to the White House.Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses a study on higher education that shows that the children of wealthy parents are more likely to be admitted to elite schools, what happens when such a small cohort of people have so much power to shape society, how to actually achieve diverse student bodies at higher education institutions, whether higher tuition leads to better education, and whether universities should scrap legacy admissions.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the continued drone attacks on Russia by Ukraine, how the Ukrainian spring offensive is shaping up, the summit between African countries and Russia, Saudi Arabia's planned "peace talks" and how the US plans to coerce developing countries to its side in Ukraine, and whether US sanctions have reached their effective limits.Founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the bombing of a political rally in Pakistan, the current role of the Pakistani Taliban* and those that have resorted to terror acts there, whether terrorism can upend or delay political events or upcoming elections, and the latest on the political crisis and legal situation regarding former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.The Misfits also discuss leprosy cases, the collapse of the Yellow trucking, Hawaiian shirts, and FBI malfeasance.
Congress on COVID Origins, Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Pakistan Bombing
04:03 GMT 01.08.2023
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies before Congress, and even US judges find FBI sting tactics overzealous.
Political scientist, author, and podcast host Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing investigations into the origins of covid-19 and allegations that researchers downplayed certain theories, a wave of resignations at trust and safety departments in Big Tech firms, the state of the Republican 2024 primary field as the first GOP debate, and whether the active investigations former President Donald Trump and his associates are facing will affect his chances of returning to the White House.
Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses a study on higher education that shows that the children of wealthy parents are more likely to be admitted to elite schools, what happens when such a small cohort of people have so much power to shape society, how to actually achieve diverse student bodies at higher education institutions, whether higher tuition leads to better education, and whether universities should scrap legacy admissions.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the continued drone attacks on Russia by Ukraine, how the Ukrainian spring offensive is shaping up, the summit between African countries and Russia, Saudi Arabia’s planned “peace talks” and how the US plans to coerce developing countries to its side in Ukraine, and whether US sanctions have reached their effective limits.
Founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the bombing of a political rally in Pakistan, the current role of the Pakistani Taliban* and those that have resorted to terror acts there, whether terrorism can upend or delay political events or upcoming elections, and the latest on the political crisis and legal situation regarding former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Misfits also discuss leprosy cases, the collapse of the Yellow trucking, Hawaiian shirts, and FBI malfeasance.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
* Under UN sanctions for terrorist activities