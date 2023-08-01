https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/democrats-begin-to-admit-biden-lied-about-family-business-deals-1112310786.html

Democrats Begin to Admit Biden Lied About Family Business Deals

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dying at 70, and Donald Trump... 01.08.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Russian Education System, African Nations Side with Russia, and NATO Army in Ukraine Has FailedIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the pressure America put on African countries, the US media furious at African support for Russia, and Russia forgiving debt for certain countries. Mark talks about the Russian fertilizer promised for Africa and African countries' refusal to sanction Russia. Mark commented on the NATO-trained forces in Ukraine and Russia has begun its own offensive. In the second hour, Lee spoke about the Biden crime family revelations, Democrats unable to defend Joe Biden's corruption, and illegal Biolabs found in California. Lee discussed the reports of an alleged secret Chinese biolabs in Fresno, California, and the numerous pathogens found in the facility. Lee talked about his coverage of the John Edwards story and how a journalism career in politics is stressful. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

