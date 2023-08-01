International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Not So Fast: Hungarian Parliament Delays Sweden's NATO Membership
Not So Fast: Hungarian Parliament Delays Sweden's NATO Membership
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics, including Hungary delaying Sweden's NATO membership. 01.08.2023, Sputnik International
Not So Fast: Hungarian Parliament Delays Sweden's NATO Membership
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics, including Hungary delaying Sweden's NATO membership.
Angie Wong: JournalistNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistHamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalistRobert Inlakesh: Journalist, writer, and political analystThe show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong to discuss the testimony of Hunter Biden's ex-business partner.In the second half of the first hour, Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Trump's latest comments on Ukraine, and the Hungarian Parliament delaying Sweden's NATO membership.The second hour begins with journalist Hamza Azhar Salam talking about the latest out of Pakistan.The show closes with journalist Robert Inlakesh discussing the Israeli protests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Not So Fast: Hungarian Parliament Delays Sweden's NATO Membership

04:01 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 01.08.2023)
Not So Fast: Hungarian Parliament Delays Sweden's NATO Membership
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics, including Hungary delaying Sweden's NATO membership.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist
Hamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalist
Robert Inlakesh: Journalist, writer, and political analyst
The show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong to discuss the testimony of Hunter Biden's ex-business partner.
In the second half of the first hour, Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Trump's latest comments on Ukraine, and the Hungarian Parliament delaying Sweden's NATO membership.
The second hour begins with journalist Hamza Azhar Salam talking about the latest out of Pakistan.
The show closes with journalist Robert Inlakesh discussing the Israeli protests.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Заголовок открываемого материала