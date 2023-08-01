https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russia-to-produce-18-mc-21-over-40-superjet-new-aircraft-by-2026---uac-1112312681.html

Russia to Produce 18 MC-21, Over 40 Superjet New Aircraft by 2026 - UAC

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will produce 18 MC-21 aircraft and more than 40 new-generation Sukhoi Superjet aircraft by 2026, Andrey Boginsky, UAC deputy director general for civil aviation, told Sputnik.

"We have a comprehensive program for the development of civil aviation. This is a clear plan of action, which is divided into stages. The first stage is 2023-2025. During this period, we have to produce 18 MC-21 aircraft (six in 2024, 12 in 2025) and more than 40 Superjet New aicraft, import substituted," Boginsky said. He stressed the work was proceeding in line with the schedule.SSJ New - Russian short-haul airplane, a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum import substitution of components. MС-21 is a new generation domestic medium-haul airliner with capacity from 163 to 211 passengers. The airliner is aimed at the most demanded segment of the passenger transport market. It is based on the latest developments in aircraft design. Serial deliveries of the MS-21 are scheduled to begin in 2024, with six aircraft to be delivered to airlines, Rostec announced in early April.

