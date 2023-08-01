https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russias-tor-m2-air-defense-missile-system-1112277330.html
Russia's Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System
Russia's Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System
The Tor is a Russian surface-to-air missile system designed to detect and destroy aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. It is also capable of intercepting ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.
2023-08-01T10:48+0000
2023-08-01T10:48+0000
2023-08-01T10:49+0000
multimedia
infographic
russian armed forces
tor-m2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112277808_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4c22da1840ad2a4415f6de3d66ac2211.jpg
The Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system is designed for air defense of ground forces units during combat operations and in concentration areas, protection of command posts, communication centers, radio facilities, bridges, airfields, etc. The missile system is a further development of the well-known 9K331 Tor-M1 complex. Compared to its predecessor, the Tor-M2E is characterized by increased effectiveness in repelling massive attacks in conditions of intensive fire and electronic countermeasures.The system uses a combination of radar and missile technology to track and engage targets.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see the characteristics of the Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112277808_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5b7da89e69b668daeb3b4217aa2719.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
air defense missile system, tor-m2, russian armed forces, tor-m2 air defense missile system
air defense missile system, tor-m2, russian armed forces, tor-m2 air defense missile system
Russia's Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System
10:48 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 01.08.2023)
The Tor is a Russian surface-to-air missile system designed to detect and destroy aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. It is also capable of intercepting ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.
The Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system is designed for air defense of ground forces units during combat operations and in concentration areas, protection of command posts, communication centers, radio facilities, bridges, airfields, etc.
The missile system is a further development of the well-known 9K331 Tor-M1 complex. Compared to its predecessor, the Tor-M2E is characterized by increased effectiveness in repelling massive attacks in conditions of intensive fire and electronic countermeasures.
The system uses a combination of radar and missile technology to track and engage targets.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see the characteristics of the Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system: