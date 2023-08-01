https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russias-tor-m2-air-defense-missile-system-1112277330.html

Russia's Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System

Russia's Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System

The Tor is a Russian surface-to-air missile system designed to detect and destroy aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. It is also capable of intercepting ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.

2023-08-01T10:48+0000

2023-08-01T10:48+0000

2023-08-01T10:49+0000

multimedia

infographic

russian armed forces

tor-m2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112277808_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4c22da1840ad2a4415f6de3d66ac2211.jpg

The Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system is designed for air defense of ground forces units during combat operations and in concentration areas, protection of command posts, communication centers, radio facilities, bridges, airfields, etc. The missile system is a further development of the well-known 9K331 Tor-M1 complex. Compared to its predecessor, the Tor-M2E is characterized by increased effectiveness in repelling massive attacks in conditions of intensive fire and electronic countermeasures.The system uses a combination of radar and missile technology to track and engage targets.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see the characteristics of the Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile system:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

air defense missile system, tor-m2, russian armed forces, tor-m2 air defense missile system