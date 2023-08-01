https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/trump-indicted-on-four-criminal-charges-in-election-interference-case-1112331891.html

Trump Indicted on Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case

Trump Indicted on Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case

Trump first received a target letter informing him that he was the subject in a probe, in litigation this step typically follows the filing of charges.

A new indictment was filed against former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, revealing for new criminal charges tied to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election. The former president faces charges which include: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and a conspiracy against rights. Trump has been summoned to appear at the DC district court on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya.This is the third time the former president, who is running to become US president for 2024, has been criminally indicted.In June, Smith charged Trump in a classified documents probe related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search of his residence at Mar-a-Lago, as a well as a Manhattan grand jury that charged the former president for business fraud in March related to a hush money payment scheme involving the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump first announced on July 18 that he has received a letter from Smith, notifying him that he was the target in a grand jury probe related to the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Earlier today, members of the grand jury were reported to have met at the courthouse in Washington, DC. News of the indictment comes just a day after a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, rejected efforts made by Trump's legal team to toss out evidence in an ongoing criminal probe alleging interference in the 2020 election results in Georgia. "Today, an indictment was unsealed, charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding," said Smith at a press conference on Tuesday. "I encourage everyone to read it [the indictment] in full.""The men and women of law enforcement who defended the US Capitol on January 6 are heroes, they are patriots and they are the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people," Smith continued.

