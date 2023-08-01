International
Trump Loses CNN Lawsuit, Blasts Biden Family Corruption
Trump Loses CNN Lawsuit, Blasts Biden Family Corruption
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CNN
Trump Loses CNN Lawsuit, Blasts Biden Family Corruption
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CNN and his comments regarding the Biden family.
Mark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical AnalystTed Harvey: Political Analyst and Former Colorado State SenatorThabiso Lehoko: Sputnik Africa CorrespondentIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the new Ukraine 'peace' summit, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia and excludes Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Harvey about Trump's lawsuit against CNN and his latest accusations against the Biden family regarding allegations of corruption.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Thabiso Lehoko to discuss the military takeover in Niger, along with the Russia-Africa Summit that saw a large attendance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Loses CNN Lawsuit, Blasts Biden Family Corruption

04:02 GMT 01.08.2023
Trump Loses CNN Lawsuit, Blasts Biden Family Corruption
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CNN and his comments regarding the Biden family.
Mark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical Analyst
Ted Harvey: Political Analyst and Former Colorado State Senator
Thabiso Lehoko: Sputnik Africa Correspondent
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the new Ukraine 'peace' summit, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia and excludes Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Harvey about Trump's lawsuit against CNN and his latest accusations against the Biden family regarding allegations of corruption.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Thabiso Lehoko to discuss the military takeover in Niger, along with the Russia-Africa Summit that saw a large attendance.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
