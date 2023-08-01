https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/watch-russian-army-unleash-surgical-strike-that-vaporizes-ukrainian-t-72m1-tank--1112313907.html

Watch Russian Army Unleash Surgical Strike That Vaporizes Ukrainian T-72M1 Tank

Watch Russian Army Unleash Surgical Strike That Vaporizes Ukrainian T-72M1 Tank

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye.

2023-08-01T07:22+0000

2023-08-01T07:22+0000

2023-08-01T07:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

krasnopol

t-72m1

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112313720_26:0:822:448_1920x0_80_0_0_034bc98c480156af9d602fe7d0290f1e.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Russia's armed forces vaporizing a Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with a Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye.The Krasnopol guided artillery weapon system can be used to engage enemy tanks, armored vehicles, and other high-value targets with a hit probability of up to 95%. Its advanced technology makes it an effective weapon for modern warfare scenarios.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian troops obliterate Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye Russian troops obliterate Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye 2023-08-01T07:22+0000 true PT0M52S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukrainian t-72m1 tank, precision guided munition