The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Russian armed forces destroying Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Russia's armed forces vaporizing a Ukrainian T-72M1 tank with a Krasnopol precision guided munition while advancing on Zaporozhye.The Krasnopol guided artillery weapon system can be used to engage enemy tanks, armored vehicles, and other high-value targets with a hit probability of up to 95%. Its advanced technology makes it an effective weapon for modern warfare scenarios.
The Krasnopol precision guided munition is a laser-guided artillery shell that is capable of hitting targets as far as 20 kilometers away with precise accuracy. The munition is designed to be delivered from 152 mm artillery systems, such as the 2S3 Akatsiya and the 2S19 Msta-S.
