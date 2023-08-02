https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/antares-rocket-with-cygnus-cargo-spacecraft-aboard-lifts-off-toward-iss---nasa-1112336547.html

Antares Rocket With Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Aboard Lifts Off Toward ISS - NASA

A NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman Antares carrier rocket, with Cygnus cargo spacecraft on board, lifted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia toward the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said in a statement.

It said this is Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted resupply mission to the ISS. Over 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware will be delivered to the space station.

