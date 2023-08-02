International
Sputnik International
Antares Rocket With Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Aboard Lifts Off Toward ISS - NASA
Antares Rocket With Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Aboard Lifts Off Toward ISS - NASA
A NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman Antares carrier rocket, with Cygnus cargo spacecraft on board, lifted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia toward the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said in a statement.
It said this is Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted resupply mission to the ISS. Over 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware will be delivered to the space station.
05:12 GMT 02.08.2023
© AP Photo / Steve HelberNorthrup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Wallops Island. Va.
Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Wallops Island. Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
© AP Photo / Steve Helber
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman Antares carrier rocket, with Cygnus cargo spacecraft on board, lifted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia toward the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said in a statement.
It said this is Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted resupply mission to the ISS.
"This Cygnus, dubbed the S.S. Laurel Clark, is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Friday, Aug. 4," NASA said.
Over 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware will be delivered to the space station.
