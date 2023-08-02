https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/can-trump-strike-ukraine-peace-deal-1112343550.html
Can Trump Strike Ukraine Peace Deal?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Judge Andrew Napolitano, former New Jersey superior court judge and host of the Judging Freedom podcast, about Biden’s total lack of strategy in Ukraine, Trump’s potential role as a peacemaker, and how the mainstream media silences foreign policy dissent.
“The Biden administration, through the American Central Intelligence Agency and British MI6, has succeeded in taming the press,” Andrew Napolitano said. “So, the American media, even my friends and former colleagues at Fox News, are giving a version of these events which is not based in reality on the ground.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Can Trump Strike Ukraine Peace Deal?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Judge Andrew Napolitano, former New Jersey superior court judge and host of the Judging Freedom podcast, about Biden’s total lack of strategy in Ukraine, Trump’s potential role as a peacemaker, and how the mainstream media silences foreign policy dissent.
“The Biden administration, through the American Central Intelligence Agency and British MI6, has succeeded in taming the press,” Andrew Napolitano said. “So, the American media, even my friends and former colleagues at Fox News, are giving a version of these events which is not based in reality on the ground.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.