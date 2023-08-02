https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/ecowas-chiefs-of-defense-staff-to-hold-meeting-on-situation-in-niger-from-august-2-4-1112335304.html

ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff to Hold Meeting on Situation in Niger From August 2-4

ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff to Hold Meeting on Situation in Niger From August 2-4

The Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Niger from August 2-4, ECOWAS said on Tuesday.

2023-08-02T03:49+0000

2023-08-02T03:49+0000

2023-08-02T03:49+0000

africa

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

niger

abuja

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112169992_0:144:2049:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4f06a970fbb508dc0bc270bc712f96.jpg

"The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja from August 2nd to 4th, 2023 on the political situation in the Republic of Niger," the organization said on Twitter. On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, has since proclaimed himself the country's new leader. On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and the European Union decided on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/intervention-in-niger-will-mean-declaration-of-war-on-burkina-faso-mali--possible-ecowas-pullout-1112311038.html

africa

niger

abuja

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

committee of chiefs of defense staff of the economic community of west african states, what is ecowas, nigerien politics, ouster of nigerien president mohamed bazoum,