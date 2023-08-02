International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/ecowas-chiefs-of-defense-staff-to-hold-meeting-on-situation-in-niger-from-august-2-4-1112335304.html
ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff to Hold Meeting on Situation in Niger From August 2-4
ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff to Hold Meeting on Situation in Niger From August 2-4
The Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Niger from August 2-4, ECOWAS said on Tuesday.
2023-08-02T03:49+0000
2023-08-02T03:49+0000
africa
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
niger
abuja
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112169992_0:144:2049:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4f06a970fbb508dc0bc270bc712f96.jpg
"The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja from August 2nd to 4th, 2023 on the political situation in the Republic of Niger," the organization said on Twitter. On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, has since proclaimed himself the country's new leader. On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and the European Union decided on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/intervention-in-niger-will-mean-declaration-of-war-on-burkina-faso-mali--possible-ecowas-pullout-1112311038.html
africa
niger
abuja
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112169992_64:0:1983:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a513da7b499e7b4752815a6be671cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
committee of chiefs of defense staff of the economic community of west african states, what is ecowas, nigerien politics, ouster of nigerien president mohamed bazoum,
committee of chiefs of defense staff of the economic community of west african states, what is ecowas, nigerien politics, ouster of nigerien president mohamed bazoum,

ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff to Hold Meeting on Situation in Niger From August 2-4

03:49 GMT 02.08.2023
© AP Photo / Sam MednickSupporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces.
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an anti-Republican demonstration and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Niger from August 2-4, ECOWAS said on Tuesday.
"The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja from August 2nd to 4th, 2023 on the political situation in the Republic of Niger," the organization said on Twitter.
On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."
The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, has since proclaimed himself the country's new leader.
Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
Africa
Intervention in Niger Will Mean Declaration of War on Burkina Faso, Mali & Possible ECOWAS Pullout
31 July, 23:49 GMT
On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.
Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and the European Union decided on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала