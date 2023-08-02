https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/ex-hunter-biden-business-partner-claims-president-involved-in-sons-foreign-deals-1112327412.html
Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner Claims President Involved in Sons Foreign Deals
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamnarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the alleged involvement of President Biden in his son’s foreign business deals.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamnarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the alleged involvement of President Biden in his son’s foreign business deals.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong: Journalist and Political AnalystMark Frost: Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the Russia-Africa Summit and the latest from Niger after France issued warnings to the military.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Angie Wong about Donald Trump legal hurdles as he tries to campaign for the 2024 Presidential post.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost about what Bidenomics entails and how the interest rate hike has affected low income class US citizens.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
05:04 GMT 02.08.2023 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 02.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamnarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the alleged involvement of President Biden in his son’s foreign business deals.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Analyst
Mark Frost: Economist and Professor
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the Russia-Africa Summit and the latest from Niger after France issued warnings to the military.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Angie Wong about Donald Trump legal hurdles as he tries to campaign for the 2024 Presidential post.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost about what Bidenomics entails and how the interest rate hike has affected low income class US citizens.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.