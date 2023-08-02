https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/french-leave-niger-kenya-offers-police-to-haiti-buffalo-hunts-1112330082.html

French Leave Niger, Kenya Offers Police to Haiti, Buffalo Hunts

Burkina Faso and Mali align with Niger’s military government, and an invasive fruit fly causes an agricultural crisis in Los Angeles.

2023-08-02T04:34+0000

2023-08-02T04:34+0000

2023-08-02T11:23+0000

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the political crisis in Niger and how it has expanded to the greater region of West Africa, how the Western military presence in the region has achieved mostly violence in its purported pursuit of peacekeeping, Western countries poaching global south medical professionals to satisfy their own deficits, meetings between the United States and Taliban in Doha, and diplomatic murmurs between Saudi Arabia and Israel.International human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses Kenya offering to lead an intervention in Haiti, how the Colombian president is attempting to achieve peace within the country and how Colombia’s own military presents a challenge, how Cornel West's campaign for US president is shaping up and how Democrats would react to the possibility, Biden securing more Democrat support while still being tied with Trump in polling,Cofounder of Roam Free Nation Stephany Seay discusses the fight to protect the last wild migratory buffalo in the United States, how the buffalo hunt is justified in the modern day, how the cattle interests in Montana’s legislature prevent meaningful change on the issue, how the struggle for buffalo preservation represents a fight for indigenous nations’ sovereignty, and how climate change complicates buffalo preservation.The Misfits also discuss a leprosy outbreak in Florida, Devon Archer’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Biden family corruption, and fast fashion’s attempt to go green.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

