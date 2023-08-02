https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/how-russias-airborne-troops-hold-fronts-together-1112350274.html

How Russia's Airborne Troops Hold Fronts Together

Wednesday marks Russian Airborne Forces Day, the professional holiday dedicated to Russia’s paratroopers. Sputnik decided to reach out to Soviet and Russian Airborne Forces veteran Major-General (ret.) Oleg Fedyaev for unique insights into Russian paratroopers' critical role in the proxy war with NATO in Ukraine.

Russia’s Airborne Forces, also known by their Russian acronym VDV, were born 93 years ago on August 2, 1930. Since then, this elite branch of the armed forces has been associated with nearly all of the country’s major 20th and 21st century conflicts, from the Battle of Lake Khasan and the Battle of Khalkhin Gol against Japan in 1938 and 1939, to World War II and the Soviet War in AfghanistanIn the post-Soviet period, Russia’s Airborne Forces were again thrown into the heaviest conflicts, fighting in the First and Second Chechen Wars, the 2008 conflict with Georgia, and, from 2022 on, in Ukraine, where they mounted successful operations to capture key airports and airfields around Kiev in March of 2022.Since then, the VDV has been deployed on the ground alongside the regular Russian Army and Donbass People’s Militias, often in the most difficult and dangerous sections of the front."Judging by the information that's available in the open press, they are performing these tasks very successfully," the retired soldier added.Fedyaev said that the Airborne Forces’ "extraordinary fortitude," tenacity, and resilience never cease to amaze him, with the troops proving themselves, for example, in the bloody meat grinder in Artemovsk/Bakhmut, where they helped assure the stability of the flanks, and in so doing the "tactical stability of this entire defense area."Drone Technologies and the Changing Face of Modern WarfareFedyaev emphasized that as the cream of the crop of the Russian Army, the Airborne Troops are equipped with the most modern weapons, gear, and communications equipment, including anti-tank weapons and drones. The latter are used to effect to scope out the enemy at tactical depth, he said."Drones constantly monitor the situation, they see the entire tactical zone in real time. They transmit this information – target coordinates, enemy movements, also in real time…This makes it possible to draw conclusions not only about where the enemy is and to hit him, but about his plans, where he wants to move, where he is concentrating forces, what he intends to do in the next two, three or four days. All this is revealed instantly. And of course, decisions are made then and there, in real time."Russia's VDV vs. Foreign Airborne FormationsFedyaev said that independent of whatever biases he may have as a veteran of the Russian Airborne Forces, they truly can be characterized as the best paratrooper forces in the world, both historically and in the present.“After that, I analyzed the tragic landings – there were several of them, by our paratroopers near Moscow during the winter of 1941, where our troopers distinguished themselves, perished there, but delayed [the Nazis’] immensely powerful blow to Moscow,” Fedyaev recalled.“Starting from those times and analyzing the further performance of the airborne forces of the world, I will tell you that we are not just one of the best – but the best, and by a lot,” Fedyaev emphasized. “For example, not a single American special operation involving the landing of troops has achieved significant success,” with their entire history filled with “blunders.”In Fedyaev’s estimation, the only other airborne forces with capabilities which can be compared to Russia’s are those of the Korean People’s Army and their 88,000-troop strong Special Purpose Forces Command.Fedyaev stressed that the Ukrainian Army which the Russian military and the Airborne Forces met in 2022 was “the strongest in Europe,” besides Russia. “It really was a very serious military monster that they [NATO, ed.] managed to raise. They were well prepared both quantitatively and qualitatively…Today, the Ukrainian Army is spent, although it still has some potential, of course,” the retired major-general summed up.

