More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump being indicted over Capitol riots, and the US banning incandescent light bulbs.

2023-08-02T04:14+0000

Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Biolabs Found in Fresno, California, How the CCP Operates, and Will the Biden Corruption Bring Down the System?Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Devon Archer Speaks in DC, Tyler Nixon Recalls Prosecution by Beau Biden, and Democrats Protect Joe Biden In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the illegal Biolabs discovered in California, the global intentions of the Chinese, and Chinese loans to African countries. Alison talked about the news of an illegal Biolab in Fresno, California and reports of the possible connections to China. Alison commented on the Biden family's corruption and if Joe Biden will be impeached.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden crime family hearings, DOJ lawfare, and Donald Trump indicted, again. Tyler spoke about the Devon Archer testimony and how the Democrats lied about the testimony. Tyler described being a victim to the Biden regime and the Republican party being forced to start an impeachment inquiry.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

