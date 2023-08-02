International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment
More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump being indicted over Capitol riots, and the US banning incandescent light bulbs.
Gonzalo Speaks, More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump being indicted over Capitol riots, and the US banning incandescent light bulbs.
Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Biolabs Found in Fresno, California, How the CCP Operates, and Will the Biden Corruption Bring Down the System?

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Devon Archer Speaks in DC, Tyler Nixon Recalls Prosecution by Beau Biden, and Democrats Protect Joe Biden

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the illegal Biolabs discovered in California, the global intentions of the Chinese, and Chinese loans to African countries. Alison talked about the news of an illegal Biolab in Fresno, California and reports of the possible connections to China. Alison commented on the Biden family's corruption and if Joe Biden will be impeached.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden crime family hearings, DOJ lawfare, and Donald Trump indicted, again. Tyler spoke about the Devon Archer testimony and how the Democrats lied about the testimony. Tyler described being a victim to the Biden regime and the Republican party being forced to start an impeachment inquiry.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment

04:14 GMT 02.08.2023 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 02.08.2023)
The Backstory
Gonzalo Speaks, More Biden Lies Exposed, and the Road to Impeachment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump being indicted over Capitol riots, and the US banning incandescent light bulbs.
Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Biolabs Found in Fresno, California, How the CCP Operates, and Will the Biden Corruption Bring Down the System?

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Devon Archer Speaks in DC, Tyler Nixon Recalls Prosecution by Beau Biden, and Democrats Protect Joe Biden

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the illegal Biolabs discovered in California, the global intentions of the Chinese, and Chinese loans to African countries. Alison talked about the news of an illegal Biolab in Fresno, California and reports of the possible connections to China. Alison commented on the Biden family's corruption and if Joe Biden will be impeached.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden crime family hearings, DOJ lawfare, and Donald Trump indicted, again. Tyler spoke about the Devon Archer testimony and how the Democrats lied about the testimony. Tyler described being a victim to the Biden regime and the Republican party being forced to start an impeachment inquiry.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
