https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-coup-russia-africa-summit-set-stage-for-pan-africanist-politics-1112330818.html

Niger Coup, Russia-Africa Summit Set Stage for Pan-Africanist Politics

Niger Coup, Russia-Africa Summit Set Stage for Pan-Africanist Politics

Niger Coup Reflects Global Political Trend, The Caribbean and The Cold War Drive Against China, Hollywood Doubles Down on AI

2023-08-02T04:04+0000

2023-08-02T04:04+0000

2023-08-02T11:12+0000

by any means necessary

radio

niger

caribbean

artificial intelligence

surveillance

hunter biden

political prisoners

russia-africa summit 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112330659_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ca482d8f736fd2139f22effa85a6ba2.png

Niger Coup, Russia-Africa Summit Set Stage For Pan-Africanist Politics Niger Coup Reflects Global Political Trend, The Caribbean and The Cold War Drive Against China, Hollywood Doubles Down on AI

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss the ongoing coup in Niger and how it fits into the ongoing rise of pan-Africanism on the continent, what stakes are involved in the coup for both France and for the Sahel region, and the recently concluded Russia-Africa summit and how Russian cooperation with Africa could present a new stage for sovereignty in Africa.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss why the US is becoming more engaged in the Eastern Caribbean, the history of US intervention in the region and how China’s investment has changed the geopolitical game for the US, and why the US is interested in underdevelopment in the region and why it considers development as a security threat.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss efforts by major studios to hire more workers to build their artificial intelligence projects as writers and actors continue to strike in part as a response to those projects, UK Home Secretary Suella Braveman attempting to force Meta* to abandon message encryption, and proposed bills in Congress which are framed as being concerned with child safety online and why many provisions in the bill concern privacy rights activists.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including most recently, “Revolting Capital: Racism & Radicalism in Washington, DC, 1900-2000” to discuss the Russia-Africa summit and what its declarations mean in the shifting global geopolitical context, what the ongoing coup in Niger will mean for the region and for US interests in Africa as ECOWAS threatens military actions in the country, the ongoing scandal involving Hunter Biden and allegations that Joe Biden may have been involved with Hunter’s position in Ukraine, and the beginning of Black August and why many radical Black activists focus on political prisoners in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities

niger

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, coup in niger, pan-africanism, russia-africa summit, us intervention in the eastern caribbean