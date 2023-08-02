https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-forms-military-coalition-with-neighboring-nations-over-french-warnings-1112328491.html

Niger Forms Military Coalition With Neighboring Nations Over French Warnings

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Niger crisis.

Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneKim Iversen: Independent journalist, and host of the Kim Iversen ShowMohammad Gomaa: Egyptian journalist with expertise in US & Middle Eastern affairsThe show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune to discuss the Devon Archer testimony.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts discuss the implications of a potential Ukraine NATO membership and an imminent Saudi Arabia summit.The second hour begins with journalist Kim Iversen talking about Rand Paul's criminal referral of Fauci.The show closes off with Mohamed Gomaa discussing the Niger crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

