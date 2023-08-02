https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/obama-reportedly-warned-biden-of-trump-rematch-during-private-june-meeting-1112356601.html

Obama Reportedly Warned Biden of Trump Rematch During Private June Meeting

During the private lunch, Obama reportedly warned Biden of his fears of Trump's unwavering support base.

A newly surfaced report has detailed that former US President Barack Obama warned current US President Joe Biden of the political strengths of 2024 contender Donald Trump and vowed that he would do all he could to bring about a second Biden presidential term.Citing individuals with knowledge of the private conversation, US media reported on Wednesday that Obama and Biden held their talks during a lunch meeting at the White House in June.The report noted that Obama raised concerns over Trump's close following, his iron grip on the Republican party, the polarization of the country, as well as the conservative media storm that follows and props up Trump.It was noted the pair had no specific agenda for their meeting; however, those who were close to the conversation said Obama and Biden discussed a range of political, policy as well as personal matters, including their families.During the meeting, Obama reportedly promised to do everything available in his power to get Biden reelected for a second term. While the lunch was a regular catch-up between the two, during their talk, Obama was said to have emphasized his concerns about Trump’s unwavering influence over the Republican party, as well as his supporters.As recent polls have shown, Obama’s concerns over the 2024 US election cycle are not unfounded. Biden’s approval ratings stand at just 39%, and with Trump holding a heavy lead over his competitors, the likelihood of a close rematch between Trump and Biden is high. In a recent poll, the two were tied at 43% each for a hypothetical rematch in 2024.One poll found that while some hypothetical voters may even be driven to vote for Biden, it's not because they approve of him but because they so strongly disapprove of Trump.“Donald Trump is not a Republican, he’s a criminal,” said John Wittman, a 42-year-old contractor from Phoenix, as well as a Republican.He told a New York outlet that even though he disapproved of Biden’s economic work, he will “vote for anyone on the planet that seems halfway capable of doing the job, including Joe Biden, over Donald Trump.”Obama, who will be campaigning and fundraising for his former vice president, is expected to hold a fundraiser later in August in Martha’s Vineyard to benefit the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. He will then begin his fundraising efforts for Biden in the fall.“President Biden is grateful for his unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people,” TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.

