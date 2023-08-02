International
US Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Buildings Amid Possible Active Shooter Report
US Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Buildings Amid Possible Active Shooter Report
US Capitol Police issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon for people to shelter in place in the Senate office buildings following a 911 call reporting an... 02.08.2023, Sputnik International
“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” USCP said in a Twitter statement just before 3 pm local time on Wednesday. Video posted on social media showed a group of people being led out of the Russell Senate Office Building with arms raised and through a police line. The building is the closer of two office buildings to the US Capitol and immediately adjacent to the USCP headquarters.Observers also noted that police are searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings as well.Observers reported "at least 50" police cars reporting to the scene, including dozens of officers with "long guns" - that is, rifles - and said police were telling bystanders outside the buildings to "run away."An alert that reportedly went out to Senate staffers was also circulating on social media, which described the steps to take in order to shelter in place. It included directives to "close, lock, and stay away from external doors and windows" and that no one will be permitted to enter or leave the building until directed to do so by Capitol Police.Audio of the DC Fire and EMS dispatch sent out to officers was also posted online by reporters, revealing that the 911 caller “stated a staff member is shooting.”A spokesperson for DC Metropolitan Police Department later told reporters that the active shooter report "appears to be a bad call," adding that "no injuries and no shooter were located."However, USCP said soon after that the agency "is still continuing to investigate. Please continue to shelter in place."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
US Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Buildings Amid Possible Active Shooter Report

19:10 GMT 02.08.2023 (Updated: 19:41 GMT 02.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ALEX EDELMAN The US Capitol on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEX EDELMAN
Fantine Gardinier
Being updated
US Capitol Police issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon for people to shelter in place in the Senate office buildings following a 911 call reporting an active shooter.
“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” USCP said in a Twitter statement just before 3 pm local time on Wednesday.
"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," it added.
Video posted on social media showed a group of people being led out of the Russell Senate Office Building with arms raised and through a police line. The building is the closer of two office buildings to the US Capitol and immediately adjacent to the USCP headquarters.
Observers also noted that police are searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings as well.
Observers reported "at least 50" police cars reporting to the scene, including dozens of officers with "long guns" - that is, rifles - and said police were telling bystanders outside the buildings to "run away."
An alert that reportedly went out to Senate staffers was also circulating on social media, which described the steps to take in order to shelter in place. It included directives to "close, lock, and stay away from external doors and windows" and that no one will be permitted to enter or leave the building until directed to do so by Capitol Police.
Audio of the DC Fire and EMS dispatch sent out to officers was also posted online by reporters, revealing that the 911 caller “stated a staff member is shooting.”
A spokesperson for DC Metropolitan Police Department later told reporters that the active shooter report "appears to be a bad call," adding that "no injuries and no shooter were located."
However, USCP said soon after that the agency "is still continuing to investigate. Please continue to shelter in place."
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
