US Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Buildings Amid Possible Active Shooter Report

“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” USCP said in a Twitter statement just before 3 pm local time on Wednesday. Video posted on social media showed a group of people being led out of the Russell Senate Office Building with arms raised and through a police line. The building is the closer of two office buildings to the US Capitol and immediately adjacent to the USCP headquarters.Observers also noted that police are searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings as well.Observers reported "at least 50" police cars reporting to the scene, including dozens of officers with "long guns" - that is, rifles - and said police were telling bystanders outside the buildings to "run away."An alert that reportedly went out to Senate staffers was also circulating on social media, which described the steps to take in order to shelter in place. It included directives to "close, lock, and stay away from external doors and windows" and that no one will be permitted to enter or leave the building until directed to do so by Capitol Police.Audio of the DC Fire and EMS dispatch sent out to officers was also posted online by reporters, revealing that the 911 caller “stated a staff member is shooting.”A spokesperson for DC Metropolitan Police Department later told reporters that the active shooter report "appears to be a bad call," adding that "no injuries and no shooter were located."However, USCP said soon after that the agency "is still continuing to investigate. Please continue to shelter in place."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

