US Orders Partial Evacuation of Embassy Staff in Niger Amid Military Takeover
23:16 GMT 02.08.2023 (Updated: 23:18 GMT 02.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Sam MednickFrench soldiers assist mostly French nationals in a bus waiting to be airlifted back to France on a French military aircraft, at the international Airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department said in an advisory that it ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the American Embassy in Niger.
The alert places Niger on a level four "do not travel" stage, and cites "crime, terrorism, and kidnapping" as its reasoning. Officials warned commercial flight options out of Niger are limited.
"The Department of State updated the Travel Advisory for Niger on August 2, 2023, to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members," the advisory said on Wednesday. "The Department is advising US citizens not to travel to Niger."
In addition to pulling back on staff, the notice states the recent status change will "temporarily" pullback on staff and suspend routine services, with only "emergency assistance" to be provided to Americans in the country.
"With the ongoing efforts to overturn constitutional order, there may be increased demonstrations that can lead to civil unrest and government instability," the alert reads. "Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common."
Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, commented in a release that the US remained "committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy," and "rejects all effort to overturn Niger's constitutional order."
On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum from power.
The pro-Western 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday gave coup leaders in Niger one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use all measures to restore order there.