US Orders Partial Evacuation of Embassy Staff in Niger Amid Military Takeover

The US State Department said in an advisory that it ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the American Embassy in Niger.

The alert places Niger on a level four "do not travel" stage, and cites "crime, terrorism, and kidnapping" as its reasoning. Officials warned commercial flight options out of Niger are limited.In addition to pulling back on staff, the notice states the recent status change will "temporarily" pullback on staff and suspend routine services, with only "emergency assistance" to be provided to Americans in the country."With the ongoing efforts to overturn constitutional order, there may be increased demonstrations that can lead to civil unrest and government instability," the alert reads. "Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common."Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, commented in a release that the US remained "committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy," and "rejects all effort to overturn Niger's constitutional order."

