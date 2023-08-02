https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/us-supreme-court-approval-rating-drops-to-record-low-40-1112349098.html

US Supreme Court Approval Rating Drops to Record-Low 40%

US Supreme Court Approval Rating Drops to Record-Low 40%

The approval rating of the US Supreme Court has dropped to a record-low 40%, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

2023-08-02T14:30+0000

2023-08-02T14:30+0000

2023-08-02T14:30+0000

americas

us supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095296115_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_704acb140af1540a8d8639b2dcd28a11.jpg

"The current rating ties the court’s record-low job score first recorded in September 2021, which ticked up to 43% in July 2022 before dropping back to 40%," the poll said. Since 2000, the level of confidence in the top court in the country has decreased by 22 percentage points. In the last three years, it has dropped by 18 percentage points, according to the pollster. The overturning of abortion rights appears to be a major reason for such a decline. The rating plunged to 40% for the first time in September 2021 after the court allowed a Texas abortion law to stand, the polltaker reported.Republicans look much more supportive of the court (62%), than Democrats (17%). The 45-percentage-point party gap is the third largest in the last two decades. A 61-point gap (74% among Republicans, 13% among Democrats) was registered in 2022, after the court overturned Roe v. Wade. In 2015, when the court legalized same-sex marriage and supported Barack Obama’s healthcare law, the gap was 58 points (76% among Democrats, 18% among Republicans). At the same time, 43% of Americans approve of Chief Justice John Roberts' job performance, while 30% express the opposite opinion. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, got the support of 39%, while 42% view him negatively, the poll mentioned. The poll was conducted from July 3-27 via telephone interviews of 1,015 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/judge-denies-trump-bid-to-toss-evidence-in-georgia-election-probe-as-da-vows-were-ready-to-go-1112309574.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us supreme court, approval rating, american supreme court, telephone interview, us judges, us court, american justice